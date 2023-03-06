Momentus (MNTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Momentus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTS opened at $0.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.89. Momentus has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Momentus

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Momentus by 122.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,743,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Momentus by 16.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 149,297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Momentus by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 18,222 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Momentus by 92.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 215,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Momentus by 334.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 445,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 343,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

About Momentus

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

