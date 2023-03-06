Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its position in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 207,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,701 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Momentive Global were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,289,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,827,000 after purchasing an additional 113,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Momentive Global by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,477,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,097,000 after acquiring an additional 625,091 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Momentive Global by 21.8% in the second quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Momentive Global by 71.8% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 3,964,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Momentive Global by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,903,000 after acquiring an additional 43,831 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,464 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $104,480.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,534 shares in the company, valued at $11,318,223.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,464 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $104,480.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,534 shares in the company, valued at $11,318,223.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Priyanka Carr sold 8,762 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $67,993.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 245,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,162 shares of company stock worth $254,516. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNTV shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Momentive Global in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

MNTV opened at $7.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average is $7.19. Momentive Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback, and SurveyMonkey.

