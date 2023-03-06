Mistras Group (MG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th.

MG stock opened at $5.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90. Mistras Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $161.46 million, a P/E ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 116.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 88,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 47,737 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Mistras Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Mistras Group by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 30,302 shares during the period. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International Offers Services, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

