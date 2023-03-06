Mistras Group (MG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th.
MG stock opened at $5.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90. Mistras Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $161.46 million, a P/E ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 1.49.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.
MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International Offers Services, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.
