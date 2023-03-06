Midas Price Tops $1.43 on Major Exchanges (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Midas token can now be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00006367 BTC on exchanges. Midas has a market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $180.67 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Midas has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Midas

Midas (MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Midas is blog.midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.42704299 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $180.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

