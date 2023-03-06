Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.0% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 1.7 %

MAA opened at $159.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $141.13 and a one year high of $217.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.063 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,299.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $37,231.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,299.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,383 shares of company stock valued at $528,613. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

