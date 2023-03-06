Metars Genesis (MRS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $108.39 Million

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Metars Genesis token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.72 or 0.00007686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metars Genesis has a total market cap of $108.39 million and approximately $167,968.17 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metars Genesis has traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Metars Genesis

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,850,000 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis. Metars Genesis’ official website is metars.io/home.

Metars Genesis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,850,000 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.71799926 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $148,425.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metars Genesis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metars Genesis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

