Metahero (HERO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $23.19 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Metahero has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $23.19 million and $618,352.25 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $290.43 or 0.01297251 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005729 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000131 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00013071 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00032465 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $373.13 or 0.01666656 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000348 BTC.

About Metahero

HERO is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.