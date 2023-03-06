Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,928 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,780,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,119,098. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.08 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $273.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

