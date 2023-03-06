Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489,349 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLCO. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 87.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 19,681 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 25,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 18,696 shares in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MLCO. StockNews.com raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Up 0.8 %

MLCO opened at $13.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 559.31% and a negative net margin of 68.93%. The firm had revenue of $337.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.