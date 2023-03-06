MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Price Target Cut to $10.00

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 171.74% from the company’s previous close.

MDxHealth Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MDXH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,467. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.99. MDxHealth has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $10.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at MDxHealth

In other news, major shareholder Mvm Partners, Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of MDxHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 45,504,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,018,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MDxHealth Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MDxHealth stock. MVM Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MDxHealth SA ( NASDAQ:MDXH Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 916,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,954,000. MDxHealth makes up 2.0% of MVM Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. MVM Partners LLC owned approximately 5.63% of MDxHealth as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

