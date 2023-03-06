Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Peloton Wealth Strategists’ 3rd Largest Position

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 3.2% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,489,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,135 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,874,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,238,920,000 after acquiring an additional 121,731 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,870,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,167,420,000 after acquiring an additional 137,324 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Mastercard by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,409,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,022,062,000 after acquiring an additional 188,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,997,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,892,145,000 after acquiring an additional 39,757 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $6.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $367.95. The company had a trading volume of 886,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,438. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $364.99 and its 200 day moving average is $339.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

