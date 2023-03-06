Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 1,500 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,355 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 280,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,878,000 after acquiring an additional 159,324 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in SPS Commerce by 14,809.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 125,580 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,013,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,923,000 after buying an additional 87,184 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 355.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after buying an additional 83,662 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 408.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,167,000 after buying an additional 79,365 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 1,140 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $173,542.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,893 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,901.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 5,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $806,759.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,924,378.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $173,542.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,893 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,901.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,896 shares of company stock worth $19,396,125 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPSC stock opened at $149.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.44 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.99. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.41 and a 52 week high of $157.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.17.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

