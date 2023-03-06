Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Stock Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.17% of Stewart Information Services worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,778,000 after purchasing an additional 34,355 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,940,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,615,000 after purchasing an additional 22,152 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 7.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,179,000 after purchasing an additional 103,382 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 25.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,191,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,024,000 after purchasing an additional 244,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 3.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,103,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,178,000 after acquiring an additional 32,062 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on STC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Stewart Information Services from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

STC stock opened at $41.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $69.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.01.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $655.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Stewart Information Services’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

