Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.07% of Equity Commonwealth worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter valued at $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 116.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 104.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of EQC opened at $20.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 79.23 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.48. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $28.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $4.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 20.22%.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

