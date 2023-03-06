Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,751 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.08% of NetScout Systems worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $28.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.70. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $38.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTCT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

In other NetScout Systems news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,262.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

