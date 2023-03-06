Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Stepan were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Stepan by 26.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Stepan by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stepan by 191.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $105.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.07 and its 200 day moving average is $105.28. Stepan has a one year low of $91.64 and a one year high of $116.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.18 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Stepan’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

In other news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 4,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $434,355.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,984,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

