Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.39 Million Stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,156 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.07% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,778,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,700,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 380,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,804,000 after purchasing an additional 67,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $147.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.14 and a 200-day moving average of $131.70. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $162.20.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.12. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 222,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,726,892.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $2,185,750 in the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on PIPR shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Piper Sandler Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

