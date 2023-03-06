Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Stock Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.09% of PJT Partners worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the second quarter worth about $61,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 29.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PJT opened at $77.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.78. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.81.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $279.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.00 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 8.83%. Research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PJT has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at PJT Partners

In other news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $2,396,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PJT Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

