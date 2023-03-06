Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 140.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,261 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 34.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 68,933.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on EEFT. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup cut Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $112.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.81. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $141.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

