Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 3,501 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 380.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 7.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

PCRX stock opened at $42.05 on Monday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $82.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.65 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day moving average is $47.08.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

