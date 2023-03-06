Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 3,009 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.06% of ALLETE worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 281.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 735,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,250,000 after acquiring an additional 543,068 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in ALLETE by 80.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 696,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,923,000 after purchasing an additional 311,295 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ALLETE by 61.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,852,000 after buying an additional 289,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ALLETE by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,035,000 after buying an additional 240,252 shares during the period. Finally, ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 10.2% in the third quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,954,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,151,000 after buying an additional 181,626 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ALLETE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

ALLETE Price Performance

NYSE:ALE opened at $62.25 on Monday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.77 and a 52 week high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.72.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.21). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.678 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.71%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

Featured Stories

