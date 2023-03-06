Marshall Wace LLP Sells 63,201 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,989,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,201 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.71% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $33,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NCLH. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NCLH. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 4.4 %

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Shares of NCLH opened at $16.23 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $23.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.99.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

