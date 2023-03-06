Marshall Wace LLP Has $34.82 Million Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 335.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 381,320 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.72% of Lantheus worth $34,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the third quarter worth $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the third quarter worth $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 435.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $72.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.34 and its 200-day moving average is $64.25. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $87.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $263.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 3.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.80.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Further Reading

