Marshall Wace LLP Has $32.58 Million Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 145.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,418,718 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,432,608 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $32,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CLF opened at $22.79 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.25.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CLF. B. Riley cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,418.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

