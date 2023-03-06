Marshall Wace LLP Has $26.94 Million Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617,659 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.24% of MGM Resorts International worth $26,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,424,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,293,000 after buying an additional 3,322,373 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth $31,218,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4,630.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,006,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after purchasing an additional 985,647 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,892,000. Finally, Styrax Capital LP acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth $25,029,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGM. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.61.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE MGM opened at $45.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 2.05. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day moving average of $36.28.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $2.29. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 11.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,934,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,750,955.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $124,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,934,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,750,955.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 362,870 shares of company stock worth $15,248,070. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.