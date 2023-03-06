Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 343.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 87,634 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.15% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $27,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 194.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 884.2% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

WST opened at $329.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.66. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.19 and a 52 week high of $424.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $708.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.16 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

