Marshall Wace LLP Buys 119,283 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 649.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,283 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $28,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Atlassian by 8.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,252,805,000 after buying an additional 1,803,544 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,358 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,928,000 after purchasing an additional 397,595 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 75.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,695,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,412,000 after buying an additional 496,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.49, for a total transaction of $1,167,110.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,210 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,662.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 667 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $97,041.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 135,493 shares in the company, valued at $19,712,876.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.49, for a total transaction of $1,167,110.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,662.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 256,154 shares of company stock worth $38,957,228. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Stock Up 6.9 %

TEAM opened at $177.53 on Monday. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $318.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. The firm had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.11.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.