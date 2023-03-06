Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 199,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,844,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMC. EHP Funds Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 820,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,567,000 after acquiring an additional 120,846 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 25,160 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 45.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 225,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,693,000 after purchasing an additional 70,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 53,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC stock opened at $163.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.33 and a 1 year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

