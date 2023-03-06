Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 98,901 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 539,936 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,901 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.79% of New Relic worth $30,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEWR. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in New Relic by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in New Relic by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 10,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 620.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 403,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,205,000 after buying an additional 347,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.9% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,684,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,167,000 after acquiring an additional 105,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NEWR opened at $75.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.45 and its 200 day moving average is $60.11. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $80.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $239.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.63 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. Equities research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $1,609,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 50,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,091.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $68,137.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,447.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total value of $1,609,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 50,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,091.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,992,088 in the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEWR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of New Relic to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.54.

New Relic Profile

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Featured Stories

