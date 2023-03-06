Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 152,431 Shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,604,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,431 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition were worth $35,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter worth $196,000. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HERA opened at $10.18 on Monday. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $10.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

