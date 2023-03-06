Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.29–$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.00 million-$110.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.00 million.
NYSE:MKFG remained flat at $1.53 during trading hours on Monday. 1,204,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,127. The company has a market cap of $297.03 million, a P/E ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 0.96. Markforged has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $4.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65.
Several research firms recently issued reports on MKFG. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Markforged from $2.10 to $1.70 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Markforged from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Markforged to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.
