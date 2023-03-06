Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.29–$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.00 million-$110.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.00 million.

Markforged Stock Performance

NYSE:MKFG remained flat at $1.53 during trading hours on Monday. 1,204,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,127. The company has a market cap of $297.03 million, a P/E ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 0.96. Markforged has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $4.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKFG. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Markforged from $2.10 to $1.70 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Markforged from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Markforged to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Markforged Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKFG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Markforged by 390.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 101,126 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Markforged in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Markforged by 2,796.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 23,878 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Markforged in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Markforged by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

Further Reading

