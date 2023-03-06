Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Director Kim K.W. Rucker Sells 6,000 Shares

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:MPC traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,242,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $73.18 and a one year high of $136.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.07.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

