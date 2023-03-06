Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Sold by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC decreased its stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MBUU. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Malibu Boats by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Malibu Boats by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Malibu Boats by 212.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MBUU shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

In other news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $462,653.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,017.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $60.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $70.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.33.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $338.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.00 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 34.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

