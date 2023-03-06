Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.1% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.81.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $202.66. 1,159,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,394. The firm has a market cap of $125.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $238.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.18 and a 200 day moving average of $201.62.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.