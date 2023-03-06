Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19300.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share.
Lordstown Motors stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.03. 3,413,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,441,266. Lordstown Motors has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54.
In other news, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,683,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,858.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.
