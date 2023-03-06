Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 96,774 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,774 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Endava worth $31,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Endava by 16.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,855,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,113,000 after purchasing an additional 972,001 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Endava during the first quarter valued at $64,236,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 115.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,007,000 after acquiring an additional 459,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 198.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,492,000 after acquiring an additional 147,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 41.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 463,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,346,000 after acquiring an additional 134,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAVA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Endava from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.44.

DAVA stock opened at $80.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.20. Endava plc has a twelve month low of $61.55 and a twelve month high of $140.51.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

