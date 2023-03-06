Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 694,078 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 990,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694,078 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.82% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $32,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 430.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 55.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 49.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 6,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $326,972.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,001 shares in the company, valued at $6,394,500.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $49.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.86. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.02, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

(Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.