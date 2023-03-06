Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 32,955 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,955 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $28,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 452.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $606,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,262,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $144.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $149.42. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.79.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.44 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 25.58%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Further Reading

