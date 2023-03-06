Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New Investment in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,076,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Penumbra as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter worth $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 251.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE PEN opened at $261.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,356.33 and a beta of 0.52. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $114.86 and a one year high of $274.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.43.

Insider Activity at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $221.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $27,731.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,858.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $27,731.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,858.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $168,773.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,269.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,127 shares of company stock worth $6,811,957. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Penumbra from $270.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Penumbra from $255.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.42.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

