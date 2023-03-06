Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New Investment in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,251,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,502,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.80% of Global-e Online as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLBE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 1,236.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448,167 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 14,816,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,249 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,962,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,926 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,162,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,500,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,270,000 after purchasing an additional 522,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $28.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.96. Global-e Online Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $139.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.70 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 47.77% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GLBE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

