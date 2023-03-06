Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $32.23 Million in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 772,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,227,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 643.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in TransMedics Group by 125.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMDX. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, VP Miriam Provost sold 3,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $213,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,171. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $481,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,860,869.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Miriam Provost sold 3,613 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $213,167.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,456 shares of company stock worth $13,285,461. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group stock opened at $82.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 9.79. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $82.53.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $31.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 38.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 224.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Further Reading

