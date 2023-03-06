Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,027,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,387 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.99% of Parsons worth $40,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Parsons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Parsons by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Parsons by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PSN stock opened at $45.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $34.46 and a 1 year high of $50.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Parsons Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Parsons from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Parsons in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Parsons to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parsons has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

(Get Rating)

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. It delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.