Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,027,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,387 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.99% of Parsons worth $40,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Parsons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Parsons by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Parsons by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.
Parsons Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of PSN stock opened at $45.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $34.46 and a 1 year high of $50.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84.
Parsons Company Profile
Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. It delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.
