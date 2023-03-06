Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $27.68 Million Stake in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) by 138.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,287,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,906,388 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.65% of AvidXchange worth $27,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVDX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 185.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the second quarter valued at $86,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDX opened at $9.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $11.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.09.

Several research firms have commented on AVDX. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.95.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

