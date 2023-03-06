Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT) Short Interest Update

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the January 31st total of 16,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 114,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Price Performance

LITT stock remained flat at $10.11 during trading on Friday. 7,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,330. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89. Logistics Innovation Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 189.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 402,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Logistics Innovation Technologies

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses serving the senior market or capable of being repositioned to do so.

