Logiq (WEYL) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL – Get Rating) is one of 197 public companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Logiq to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Logiq and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logiq -21.55% -59.07% -50.00% Logiq Competitors -2.63% -20.05% -0.04%

Volatility & Risk

Logiq has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logiq’s peers have a beta of 0.97, meaning that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Logiq $34.65 million -$6.54 million -12.07 Logiq Competitors $1.08 billion $74.60 million 924.66

This table compares Logiq and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Logiq’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Logiq. Logiq is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.1% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Logiq shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Logiq and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A Logiq Competitors 742 3862 5982 104 2.51

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 17.25%. Given Logiq’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Logiq has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Logiq peers beat Logiq on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Logiq Company Profile

Logiq, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology. It also empowers businesses to reach customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services. The company was founded on November 18, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

