Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 279 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLDR. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.77.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR opened at $89.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.98. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $89.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.98.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 59.80%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.