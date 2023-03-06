Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBD. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

WBD opened at $15.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

