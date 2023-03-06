Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,885,000 after buying an additional 1,192,696 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,402,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,793,000 after acquiring an additional 108,923 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Corteva by 3.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,536,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,782,000 after acquiring an additional 224,993 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Corteva by 8.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,843,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,355,000 after acquiring an additional 477,618 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,580,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,782,000 after purchasing an additional 110,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA opened at $63.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.74 and its 200 day moving average is $62.34. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.56 and a 12-month high of $68.43.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.