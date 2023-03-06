Logan Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 35.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 877 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Kirby by 2.1% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 19,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Kirby by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Kirby by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,518. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 7,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $539,823.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,708.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,966 shares in the company, valued at $435,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,407. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $75.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $55.03 and a 52 week high of $75.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Kirby had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $730.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

