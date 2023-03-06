Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in CME Group were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.83.

CME Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CME opened at $185.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $251.99. The company has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.13%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

